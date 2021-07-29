Telangana Government would work for Taiwan specific industrial cluster: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the State government would jointly work with the industry and trade organisations of Taiwan to set up the first Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in India.

A team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Chennai, headed by Director General, Ben Wang met KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The economic and trade cooperation between Telangana and Taipei were discussed during the meeting.

KTR explained about Telangana's unique TS-iPASS Bill, which bestows upon the investor the right to get time-bound clearances to start their businesses and various measures adopted by the government to improve the ease of doing business in the State. The delegation was presented with the recently launched Pink Book.

Director General Ben Wang appreciated the various steps initiated by the government of Telangana to improve the ease of doing business in the State. He assured the Minister of continued support and said that they would help facilitate a virtual event with important organizations in Taiwan in electronics, EV and other tech domains which would be followed by a physical event in Taipei when the travel restrictions are relaxed.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, "We appreciate their gesture of undertaking travel in such a restrictive post-pandemic environment. Apart from actively working on economic and trade fronts, we would also work on improving cultural ties and try to initiate some student exchange programmes between the universities in Taipei and the universities in Telangana. The start-up ecosystem of Telangana with institutions like T-Hub and T-Works can also look for collaborations with companies in Taipei."

"We are touched by the hospitality and the people of Hyderabad," said Director Susan Cheng. Ben Wang insisted on the need to do things differently to achieve greater outcomes in economic and cultural cooperation.