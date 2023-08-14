  • Menu
Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings

Tamilisai Soundararajan
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Highlights

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended Independence day greetings to the people.

" As our Mother India is rejoicing on its 77th Independence Day on August 15, I extend heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians in general and to all people of Telangana in particular. On this momentous occasion, let us commemorate the courage and sacrifices of our forefathers, who selflessly fought for the freedom we cherish today".

She said that This year's Independence Day holds a special significance as it marks the first year of the "Amrit Kaal" period, which aims to improve the quality of life for all Indians. " Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a better India - a nation that ensures self-reliance, quality education, empowers women, conserves the environment and creates a flourishing economy that benefits all".

X