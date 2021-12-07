Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extends greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day-2021, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her greetings to all 'veer naris', disabled soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

In a message she said, "Our armed forces have displayed valour and courage in ensuring the territorial integrity of the nation both during war and peace times. This is the occasion for people to pay their homage and express solidarity with the armed forces personnel who have made supreme sacrifices for the safety of our mother land."

The Governor appealed to all the citizens to come forward and contribute generously to the 'Armed Forces Flag Day Fund' which is meant for the rehabilitation of disabled soldiers, veer naris, ex-servicemen and their family members.