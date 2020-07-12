Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tests negative for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan underwent Rapid Antigen Tests for Coronavirus and tested as Negative.

According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, Rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 were done since few of the Special Police Battalion personnel tested positive in RT PCR test as a part of contact tracing with the help of Director Public Health. In all, 395 tests were conducted out of which 347 were negative. But 28 police personnel were tested positive and they were sent to isolation immediately. Ten Raj Bhavan Staff and 10 family members of Raj Bhavan staff were tested positive. All these 20 members were admitted in Government Ayurveda Hospital, S.R. Nagar for further treatment.

The Governor led from the front not only by arranging the tests for the staff and police personnel but also volunteered herself for getting tested. She was tested as Negative. She appealed to the people in red zones or with the contact history to get themselves tested at the earliest to contain further spread. She further said that early diagnosis not only protects us but also protects others and urged that one should not hesitate from getting tested and should motivate others to follow 4Ts-Test, Trace, Treat and Teach.