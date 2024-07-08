Telangana Govt. appoints chairmens for 34 Corporations, issues orders

The Telangana state government has finally released orders appointing chairmen for 34 corporations. This announcement comes after a delay due to the Parliament Election Code which was in effect for several days.

Some of the new chairmen include Eravatri Anil for the Mining Corporation, Narsimha Reddy for the Urban Development Corporation, Anvesh Reddy for the Seeds Development Corporation, Kasula Balaraju for the Agro Industries Corporation, and Janga Raghava Reddy for the Oil Seeds Corporation.

The government had previously announced chairmen for several corporations, but the release of Jio was put on hold until the Election Code was lifted. Now that the code is over, the state government has officially appointed Gyaneshwar as the Chairman of the Mudiraj Co-operative Society.

These appointments are expected to bring new leadership and vision to the various corporations in Telangana.







