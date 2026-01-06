Telangana govt. committed to welfare of Singareni Workers: Bhatti Vikaramarka

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, has reaffirmed the state government's commitment to the welfare of Singareni workers. Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Vikramarka announced that a cath lab is set to be inaugurated in Godavarikhani within the next 75 days.

In response to queries from members regarding the Singareni Collieries, he detailed steps being taken to enhance healthcare services for workers. "We have issued a notification for the recruitment of 32 doctors, and this process will be completed shortly. Additionally, we are currently in the process of hiring 176 paramedical staff, with the aim of filling all vacancies for medical professionals at Singareni hospitals by March," he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister also mentioned that measures would be implemented to ensure that retired employees can access pharmaceuticals at the facilities.