Live
- BJP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar says Polavaram will be completed in next four years
- Hariyali Teej 2024: Rituals, Fasts, and Devotion for a Happy Married Life
- Vicky Kaushal reveals reason for opting ‘Bad Newz;’ wants to try comedy
- Social Media Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Quotes to Share
- World Asteroid Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration Ideas
- ‘Nepotism Doesn’t Exist for Me’ as he teams up with KJofor ‘Kill’: Raghav Juyal
- Experiential learning bridging theory & practice effectively
- Vaani Kapoor excited to dive into new genre with ‘Badtameez Gill’
- Manisha Koirala warns newcomers against entering film industry for ‘Fluff’
- Esha Gupta enjoys morning with her adorable puppy
Just In
Telangana govt. decides to conduct D Srinivas's last rites with state honours
Highlights
The Chief Minister of the Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has given the orders for the funeral of former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas to be conducted with official ceremonies.
The Chief Minister of the Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has given the orders for the funeral of former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas to be conducted with official ceremonies.
The Chief Secretary, Shantikumari, has been advised to make necessary arrangements for the funeral proceedings, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Dharmapuri Srinivas, who previously served as a minister and president of the state Congress in the united state, will be remembered for his contributions to the state.
Senior Congress leader and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away today after battling illness for some time. His son took to Twitter to announce his father's demise, stating that Srinivas breathed his last at 3.30 in the morning.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS