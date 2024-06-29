Telangana govt. decides to conduct D Srinivas's last rites with state honours

The Chief Minister of the Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has given the orders for the funeral of former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas to be conducted with official ceremonies.

The Chief Secretary, Shantikumari, has been advised to make necessary arrangements for the funeral proceedings, which are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Dharmapuri Srinivas, who previously served as a minister and president of the state Congress in the united state, will be remembered for his contributions to the state.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away today after battling illness for some time. His son took to Twitter to announce his father's demise, stating that Srinivas breathed his last at 3.30 in the morning.