Telangana govt. declares two-day holiday in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday in Hyderabad and surrounding areas to all the government offices and private institutions due to the torrential rains.

According to an official press release, all the government offices in GHMC areas will be closed on October 14 and 15. Telangana chief secretary passed the orders on Wednesday on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The chief secretary also asked the GHMC and district collectors to set up relief camps and shift the people in low-lying areas and inundated areas to safer places.