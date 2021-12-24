  • Menu
Telangana govt. directs officials to complete employees' allocation in a week

The Telangana government on Friday directed the officials to complete the allocation of employees according to the new zonal system in a week.

The allocation of employees and their postings will be taken up through counselling. The concerned authorities have prepared the list of the employees' to be transferred according to their seniority. A committee comprising of district collectors and head of the departments has been set up and was asked to complete the allocation process in a week.

The government also issued the guidelines for zonal and multi zonal posts separately. Meanwhile, the employees who were transferred were given three-day time to join the duty.

