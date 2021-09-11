Telangana govt. encourages emerging technologies: KTR

It is a historical day today as the Telangana government embarked the beginning of supply of medicines through drones, said IT minister KT Rama Rao. The minister said that he would look into the usage of technology and added that the technology which do not come into use to the commoner is a waste.







The minister on Saturday launched 'Medicine From Sky' project in Vikarabad along with the union minister Jyothiraditya Sindiya. Speaking at the event, the minister said that the Telangana government would encourage the emerging technologies and the medicine is being distributed with the advanced technology. l

Medicines and bloods can be distributed through drones in case of emergencies. "Not only in the health industry, the drones can also be used in various sectors," Rama Rao added.

For the first time in India, covid-19 vaccines have been delivered in Vikarabad through drones. 'Medicine From the Sky'is a first of its kind project launched to deliver the vaccines and essentials to remote areas using drones.

