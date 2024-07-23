Telangana Govt gearing up for 2nd phase of farm loan waiver: Tummala

Hyderabad: While reassuring that the State government was committed to fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver in its entirety, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the government was gearing up for 2nd phase of the scheme.

In a media statement, the Minister informed that in the 1st phase, a total of 11.5 lakh families were targeted with the released amount of Rs 6,098.94 cr. However, he clarified that as per the information received from RBI, owing to some technical issues 17,877 accounts failed to receive the amount to the tune of Rs 84.94 cr, while 11.32 lakh families benefitted with a total of Rs 6,014 cr from the identified beneficiaries. The Minister allayed apprehensions by those who failed to get the funds and assured that the issue with all the pending accounts will be resolved with the help of RBI.