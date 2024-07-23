Live
- Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Set to Resume Shooting Today at Ramoji Film City
- ED officials threatened officer to mention my name: Siddaramaiah
- England Cricket Board looking at private investments in The Hundred; IPL team owners, NFL teams in fray
- AP Assembly Approves Key Bills: Repeals Land Titling Act and Renames Health University
- Indonesia to extend online tracking system to copper, gold and bauxite
- Union Budget: FM pledges to assign ULPIN to all land in rural areas
- Launch of NPS Vatsalya: PM Modi hailed for securing financial future of young citizens
- Budget 2024: Rs 1,000 crore VC fund to take Indian space startups to a higher orbit
- 435 defective EVMs will be returned: Collector Raja Kumari
- Union Budget 2024: What becomes cheaper and what’s costlier?
Just In
Telangana Govt gearing up for 2nd phase of farm loan waiver: Tummala
Hyderabad: While reassuring that the State government was committed to fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver in its entirety, Agriculture...
Hyderabad: While reassuring that the State government was committed to fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver in its entirety, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the government was gearing up for 2nd phase of the scheme.
In a media statement, the Minister informed that in the 1st phase, a total of 11.5 lakh families were targeted with the released amount of Rs 6,098.94 cr. However, he clarified that as per the information received from RBI, owing to some technical issues 17,877 accounts failed to receive the amount to the tune of Rs 84.94 cr, while 11.32 lakh families benefitted with a total of Rs 6,014 cr from the identified beneficiaries. The Minister allayed apprehensions by those who failed to get the funds and assured that the issue with all the pending accounts will be resolved with the help of RBI.