Telangana govt. issues notification for 1,326 doctor posts in the state

The Telangana government has taken steps to recruit another 1,326 medical posts in the state. The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board on Wednesday issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,326 doctor posts. Notifications have already been issued for the recruitment of 503 posts in Group-1, 17,291 posts in police and 1,271 posts in TSSPDCL. The recruitment board has clarified that for the latest 1,326 medical posts, applications should be submitted online between 10.30 am on July 15 and 5 pm on August 14.



Doctors working on contract and outsourcing basis have been given one month to apply for the posts by taking the Experience Certificate and will be given a weightage of 20 points. Those who have worked in tribal areas for six months will be added 2.5 points. Medical posts will be filled multizonally.

The recruitment board said that eligibility for medical posts is MBBS ‌or equivalent degree. Those who are registered with the Telangana State Medical Council must apply for these posts. The government has given relaxation of age limit to Telangana government employees excluding corporations and municipalities. It is advised that the candidates to visit https://mhsrb. telangana.gov.in for details.

Health Minister Harish Rao on Wednesday tweeted about the recruitment of doctor posts.