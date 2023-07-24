Telangana Govt issues orders for converting services of VRAs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday issued orders for converting the services of 16,758 Village Revenue Assistants who have not attained the age of 61 years into full time, absorbing in suitable government departments.



The government has also decided that in respect of the village revenue assistants (3797) who are continuing their services beyond 61 years of age (as there was no retirement age prescribed in respect of VRAs appointed prior to October 1, 2011), considering their fervent request on medical grounds, subject to their eligibility, their sons/daughters may be provided compassionate appointment as per their eligibility and qualification against the categories of Junior Assistant/ Record Assistant/Last Garade Service or equivalent posts.

The government said that the new ROR Act has brought far reaching changes in the maintenance of land records with the introduction of Dharani Portal. Consequently, the system of VROs has been abolished. With this, need has arisen to also review the existing set up in respect of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). There have also been representations to convert the services of village revenue assistants as full time and extend regular pay scales to them.

There are 10,317 posts for qualification up to 10th class (last grade service 19,000-58850), 2761 posts for Intermediate qualification (Record Assistant or equivalent Rs 22,240-67,300) and for qualification of Degree and above there ar 3,680 (junior assistant or equivalent 24,280-72,850).