Telangana govt. makes arrangements for the SSC examinations, extenda deadline for fee payment

The SSC annual examinations for the academic year 2023-24 in Telangana will be held in March. The education department is gearing up for the exams in an armed manner and has set up 2,700 examination centers across the state. Around 5.07 lakh students have paid the exam fee this year, an increase of 15,000 students compared to the previous year.

To accommodate the increased number of students, 50 additional examination centers will be set up. Each examination center will have a minimum of 120 and a maximum of 280 students. If there are more students than that, two examination centers will be set up in the same school, provided the school has additional facilities.

These dual examination centers will be labeled as 'A' and 'B' centers, and two policemen will be stationed in each center for security. The education department has also extended the deadline for paying the examination fee. Students who have not paid the fee can pay a late fee of Rs.1000 by February 5.