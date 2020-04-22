Telangana govt. orders to derecognize schools that hike fees

Schools that are found hiking fees for the academic year 2020-21 will be derecognized, the Telangana school education department ordered all the school managements on Tuesday.

The government said that increasing the fees for the coming academic year will not be entertained. However, the tuition fee can be charged that too on a monthly basis, the government added. The decision has been taken in the view of the hardships caused by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with cabinet and decided to extend lockdown till May 7. He also directed all the private unaided recognized schools that are affiliated to the state board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and other international boards not to enhance the school fees.

The GO passed said that the schools were directed not to increase any kind of fees and charge only tuition fee on a monthly basis until further notice.

Violating the rules will lead to cancellation of no objection certificate (NOC) that already issued for other boards and initiate action against the school management, the state education department said.