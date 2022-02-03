Telangana: Govt plans to modernise mortuaries in hospitals

Hyderabad: The State government is taking steps to modernise mortuaries at the State-run hospitals to store the bodies, conduct post-mortems, transportation facilities, and conduct funeral with dignity.

The Vaikuntha Dhama has already been set up in every village and the establishment of the Dhama in all the towns is progressing fast.

Currently 113 mortuaries are present across the State and proposals for the development of the necessary equipment, freezers and additional rooms have been approved.

The government has released Rs. 32.54 crore, of these, Rs11.12 crore has been earmarked for modernisation of mortuaries in 10 teaching hospitals and Rs 21.42 crore has been allocated for the development of mortuaries in Osmania General Hospital, Fever and Chest Hospitals in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda Suryapet, Siddipet, Nizamabad, Warangal and Adilabad teaching hospitals.

The government will also be employing forensic experts for all mortuary centres in the State. The Medical Council has sanctioned 102 forensic specialist posts in hospitals. This includes 63 Civil Assistant Surgeons, 20 DCS and 19 CS posts. Special vehicles will also be provided to move the bodies. Currently there are 50 vehicles and soon 16 new vehicles will be launched.