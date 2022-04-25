Telangana govt. releases notification for police recruitment in the state check here

The Telangana government has issued a notification for the recruitment of police jobs in the state. The state government will recruit a large number of posts in various departments of the police department. According to the notification, large number of sub-inspector posts in various departments along with constable posts will be recruited.

As many as 16,027 constable, 587 Sub Inspector, 414 civil Sub Inspectors, 66 AR Sub Inspector, 5 reserve Sub Inspector, 23 TNSP Sub Inspector, 12 SPF sub-inspector posts. The Disaster and Fire Department will also replace 26 sub-inspector posts and 8 deputy jailer posts.

The highest number of constable posts will be recruited by 5,010 in TSSP, 4,965 in Civil and 4,423 in AR. Most of the jobs will be filled in the fire, prisons and IT departments. Eligible candidates could apply online from May 2 to 20, said Srinivas Rao, chairman of the Police Recruitment Board.

Srinivas Rao said that as per the notification, the qualified candidates will be selected online and a preliminary qualifying test will be conducted.

Here is the direct link to check the vacancy list post wise. https://www.tslprb.in/