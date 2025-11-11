Telangana govt. releases Rs. 12.99 cr for flood victims of Montha cyclone

In a decisive action, the Telangana government has announced immediate financial assistance of Rs. 12.99 crore for families impacted by flooding caused by the recent Montha cyclone. The government issued orders on Tuesday to release these funds following heavy rainfall that affected numerous districts across the state.

Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Arvind Kumar, confirmed that Rs. 15,000 would be provided to each household that suffered damage due to the torrential downpours. According to reports from district collectors, a total of 8,662 houses were affected across 15 districts. The allocated funds will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the affected families.

The intense rainfall occurred over four consecutive days, from October 27 to 30, impacting 16 districts, including Warangal, Hanamkonda, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Nalgonda. The state government’s swift response aims to alleviate the hardships faced by the flood-affected families.