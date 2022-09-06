Telangana govt releases Rs 16L to promote normal deliveries: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, to promote normal deliveries instead of cesarean sections in government hospitals, has released Rs 16 lakh in the month of August towards incentives to doctors, nurses and field staff including ASHA and ANMs who were involved in encouraging pregnant women and conducting normal deliveries, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said on Monday.

In the past few months, the efforts to promote normal deliveries in government hospitals have led to a drop in C-sections from 62 per cent to 56 per cent. In the coming months, the State government aims to reduce the percentage of C-sections to 40 per cent.

To ensure safe pregnancy for mother and infant, a total of 54 ultrasound machines with Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) features that will enable caregivers to understand if the unborn is growing normally, will be made available to all major tertiary and secondary maternity healthcare facilities in the next fortnight, added Harish Rao.

At present, healthcare workers across several maternity facilities are receiving training on handling ultrasound scanners with TIFA feature.

"In the next few months, a 250-bed Mother and Child Health facilities with high-end medical equipment will be inaugurated," he said.