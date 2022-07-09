Telangana govt sets up helpline at Delhi for those stranded in Amarnath

Hyderabad: The State government has set up two helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for extending help to those who are stranded in Amarnath yatra.

Devotees, who are stranded in the pilgrimage can contact on the helpline numbers 011- 23380556 or 011-23380558.

It is believed that four passengers, including a woman from Jangaon, got stuck in the Amarnath pilgrimage. The four passengers identified as Taduri Ramesh, Sidda Lakshamaiah, Lakshmi Narsaiah and Satyanarayanana, began their pilgrimage on July 3.

According to the sources, Taduri Ramesh and Satyanarayana are said to be safe, while the safety and other details of two other passengers are still being awaited.