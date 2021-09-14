Telangana govt. to go to Supreme Court on Ganesh immersion

After the Telangana high court refused to the modify its verdict pertaining to the immersion of POP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar, the state government has decided to go to the apex court.

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, it is decided to make an appeal to the Supreme Court pertaining to the allowance of POP Ganesh idols immersion into Hussain Sagar. The CM also discussed on the alternative arrangements to be taken up on the immersion.



Taking the current situations like immersion of thousands of idols, public sentiments into consideration, the CM decided to go to the Supreme Court.



It is already known that the high court restricted the immersion of Ganesh idols into Hussain Sagar. The court said that it cannot give permission to pollute Hussain Sagar and the government should take alternative measures.

