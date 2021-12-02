Telangana govt. to impose penalty of Rs 1000 for not wearing mask

After strengthening the surveillance at Hyderabad airport in the view of new variant of coronavirus, the Telangana government moved a another step of imposing a penalty of Rs 1000 if anyone found moving out without a mask.

Dr Srinivas Rao, director of public health said that people should carry their vaccination certificate when stepping out of the house. "The new variant, Omicron can spread fastly compared to Delta variant. In the past three days, Omicron has spread to over 24 countries," he said.

Speaking on the vaccination, Srinivas Rao said that around 90 per cent of people have taken the first dose of vaccine and 47 per cent have taken the second dose. "At present, there are around 25 lakh vaccine doses available in Telangana,"he said.

He continued that people have only two weapons in their hand -- one is to get vaccinated and the other is to mandate wearing a mask to stay away from virus. Rao further added that starting from today, the people will be checked of their vaccination certificate at any public places.