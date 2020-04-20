Telangana govt. to release Rs 875 crore for Aasara pension scheme

Besides providing Aasara pension, the state government is also offering financial assistance to all the white card holders even though it was not included in the budget, said finance minister Harish Rao speaking to media.

He said that the state government will release Rs 875 crore for Aasara pension. "The lockdown has been extended to save the country from coronavirus. All the states in the country will suffer if the rules are violated," the minister said.

"We all know the present situation of Italy and Europe. To prevent the country from the disaster, the lockdown has been extended in the state," Harish Rao said. He further continued that the government is concerned about the poor and needy and the migrant workers stuck in the state. All the white card holders are being given 12 kg rice person and Rs 1,500 financial assistance. And those who don't have the ration card are being given all the essential items that include rice, dal, oil packets and more, he added.

It is known that the Telangana government has announced the extension of lockdown till May 7 due to the rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases.