News

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 12:35 PM IST
SP calls for collective action against drug abuse
Puttaparthi: District SP S Satish Kumar urged all sections of society to actively protect students and youth from drug abuse, especially ganja, to secure the nation's future.

He released anti-ganja awareness pamphlets published by United Telugu Forum (UTF) at his office on Monday, in the presence of UTF district president Shettipi Jayachandra Reddy, general secretary M Sudhakar, treasurer Srinivasulu, secretaries, and Atmiya Trust members including Harjeet Pranav.

Addressing the gathering, SP Satish Kumar expressed grave concern over narcotics trapping young people and even children, ruining lives early. Police are conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges, seeking public partnership in eradication. Citizens should report ganja sales or transport via toll-free 1972 or 112. The SP praised UTF's distribution of two lakh pamphlets as a commendable step towards a drug-free society.

UTF State secretary Jayachandra Reddy said drug addiction diverts youth from nation-building, appealing for collective resistance.

anti-ganja awarenessdrug abuse preventionPuttaparthi police initiativestudent safetyUnited Telugu Forum
