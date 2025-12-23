Apple Blocks iOS 18.7.3 for iPhone 11, Pushes Users to iOS 26.2

Apple has rolled out the iOS 26.2 update for iPhone users worldwide, but the release has come with an unexpected twist that is frustrating many owners of older devices. Alongside iOS 26.2, Apple also released iOS 18.7.3, a version meant to support select iPhone models. However, many users—particularly those using the iPhone 11 and other older models—are finding that they are unable to install iOS 18.7.3 at all.

Having two iOS versions available at the same time is not a common practice for Apple, and it has understandably caused confusion. Ideally, eligible users would expect to see both updates as options. Instead, several iPhone 11 owners report that their devices are only being offered the iOS 26.2 update, with no sign of iOS 18.7.3.

According to a report by a famous publication, Apple appears to be deliberately blocking certain older iPhones from installing iOS 18.7.3, effectively forcing users to move straight to the latest major iOS version. This has not gone down well with everyone. Some users feel uneasy about being pushed into a significant software upgrade without a choice, especially when it involves major interface changes and system-level tweaks.

One of the biggest concerns among users is performance. Over the years, many iPhone owners have complained that newer iOS versions can slow down older hardware. While Apple maintains that its updates are optimized across supported devices, the fear of reduced battery life or sluggish performance continues to linger—particularly for five-year-old devices like the iPhone 11.

Another sticking point is design. The new Liquid Glass interface and other visual changes introduced in iOS 26 have been designed with newer hardware in mind. Not everyone is eager to adapt to these changes, especially users who prefer stability and familiarity over new aesthetics.

Apple, on the other hand, likely sees this move as a security-first decision. Running iOS 26 or 26.2 may be the best way to ensure that older iPhones remain protected from emerging security threats. This approach makes sense from a long-term support perspective, especially when critical vulnerabilities are addressed only in the latest releases.

Interestingly, some older models, including the iPhone Xs and a few others, are still able to install iOS 18.7.3. For these devices, that update is reportedly the only option available, as they are no longer eligible for iOS 26. This selective availability further highlights Apple’s strategy of steering capable devices toward the newest software while maintaining minimal support for others.

Meanwhile, Apple is already moving ahead. The iOS 26.3 beta 1 update is now live for testers, and the company is reportedly working on making data transfers between iOS and Android devices more seamless and official.

For now, iPhone 11 users and others in a similar situation have little choice but to upgrade to iOS 26.2—whether they are ready for it or not.