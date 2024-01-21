Telangana Govt to rope in film stars to campaign against drug abuse

Hyderabad: The Congress government has decided to rope in film celebrities to take up an intensive campaign against the drug abuse in the state.

Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s appeal to all to fight the growing drug menace, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a high-level meeting with officials to assess the possibility of utilising the services of film actors to spread awareness on curbing narcotic use by the youth in the state.

The minister said the state government has taken serious note of the drug abuse and adequate measures are being taken to root out the menace from Telangana. Noted film personalities will be contacted to come forward to take up a massive campaign against drugs. He said an appeal by film stars would have greater impact on the youth.

The minister said the government will take some crucial decisions with regard to the fleecing of film goers by some multiplexes by abnormal increase of the ticket prices as well as the snacks served in the theatres.

A decision on controlling excess amount for tickets purchased online will also be taken soon. The long-pending presentation of Nandi awards to the best films and actors and other film crew units will be taken by the Cabinet soon, he said.