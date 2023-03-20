Telangana govt vs Governor: Supreme Court asks SG to seek instructions on govt's plea over delay in assent to bills

A hearing was held in the Supreme Court on Monday on a petition filed by the Telangana government seeking to issue directions to the effect that the governor is not approving the bills approved by the legislature. On this occasion, the Supreme Court sought the Centre's response on the petition. A bench of CJI Justice DY Chandrachude, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala heard the petition.

The bench said that a notice will be issued to the governor on this occasion. However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who presented arguments on behalf of the Centre said that there is no need for notices and asserted that they will know the details inform the court about the progress on the passage of the bills. He Appealed to the bench that notices are not required in view of the constitutional position. The court adjourned the hearing to 27th of this month.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave made arguments on behalf of the Telangana government during the hearing. He said that the Governor is not approving the bills passed by the state legislature and many important bills including the Common Recruitment Board Bill passed in September-2022 are pending with the Governor. He said that according to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor has the authority to approve, reject, or send bills passed by the Legislative Assembly to the President for consideration and argued that this authority should be used as soon as possible.