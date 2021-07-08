Telangana: Govt. websites to remain shut for 2 days due to server upgradation

In the view of UPS upgradation, all the websites related to the Telangana government will be closed for two days i.e. from 9 pm on Friday to 9 pm on Sunday. Online services will also be stopped for the two days.

The server upgradation is being held at the State Data Centre of TSIIC centre in Gachibowli. TSIIC has been operating at SDC since 2011. As the servers are out of date and are not meeting the current needs, the TSIIC has taken up the upgradation of services. Also, the power backup system at the centre is not compatible due to which problems are encountered whenever there is interruption in power supply.

Hence, the authorities have decided to replace the UPS system in the SDC and modernize other systems. During the upgradation process, all the government websites and websites related to the SDC will be closed.