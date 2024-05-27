Live
Just In
Telangana: Graduate MLC by-election polling begins
Polling has started for the MLC by-election of graduates in Telangana, with 52 candidates contesting for the post graduate MLC of Khammam, Nalgonda,...
Polling has started for the MLC by-election of graduates in Telangana, with 52 candidates contesting for the post graduate MLC of Khammam, Nalgonda, and Warangal districts. The polling process will continue till 4 pm, with 4,63,839 voters set to exercise their right to vote in 605 polling stations. Out of the total voters, 2,88,189 are male voters, 1,75,645 are female voters, and 05 are other voters. Section 144 has been enforced near the polling centers of the three joint districts.
The main competition in this election is expected to be between Congress, BRS, and BJP, with the parties campaigning vigorously to win over the graduates spread across 34 assembly constituencies in the three districts. Gujjula Premender Reddy is contesting on behalf of BJP, Rakesh Reddy for BRS, and Naveen representing Congress.
Tight security arrangements have been made by election officials and the police in Maoist-affected areas during the MLC by-election polling. The Congress party has been working diligently to secure a victory, conducting daily campaigns and meetings to rally support for their candidate.