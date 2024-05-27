District Election Officer, Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala who inspected MLC by-election polling centers suddenly

Badradri distc: District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala suddenly inspected the polling centers (251,252) set up in Tekulapally Government Junior College during the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislative Council graduate by-election.

On this occasion she polled He inspected the facilities arranged in the center and inquired about the facilities provided to the voters there. The polling pattern was observed directly. The officials were asked about the percentage of polling that has been registered so far and what percentage is yet to be registered.

It was inquired whether the staff performing the polling duties are getting food and other facilities or not. What kind of The officials were advised to make the polling a success without mistakes. After the end of polling, the officials were ordered to provide strict security for the transportation of ballot boxes.

Tekulapally Tahsildar and concerned officers participated in this program along with the Collector.