Telangana Group-1 Preliminary Exam to Begin in a short while

The Telangana Group-1 preliminary exam is set to begin tomorrow, with 4.03 lakh candidates expected to appear for the exam. The examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm in 897 examination centers spread across all 31 districts of Telangana.

Candidates have been advised to reach the examination center at least an hour before the exam begins, as they will not be allowed to enter after 10 am. In order to gain entry, candidates must show their identity card.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission has organized the examination in order to fill 563 Group-1 job vacancies in various state government departments. The commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the exam.

Candidates are advised to be well-prepared and to follow all instructions given by the Commission on the day of the exam. Good luck to all the candidates appearing for the Telangana Group-1 preliminary exam.