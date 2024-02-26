Telangana Gurukula Board releases TGT exam results

The Telangana Welfare Gurukula board has officially released the TGT job exam results. The results were made available on the Gurukula Educational Institutions Recruitment Board's official website on Sunday evening.

A total of 4,020 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts in Gurukulas across the state were filled through a written examination conducted in August last year. The board has selected candidates based on merit in a 1:2 ratio for the verification of certificates. Provisional selection lists have been released, and candidates with hall ticket numbers on the list are required to appear for document verification in Hyderabad on the 27th and 28th of February.

Subject-wise selectee lists are accessible on the official website for candidates to view. The final details of those selected for the 4,020 posts will be disclosed after the certificate verification process. This is a significant milestone for the candidates who have worked hard and prepared diligently for these TGT positions.