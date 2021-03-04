Telangana: Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy seek votes for Vani Devi

Tandur: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Education Minister SabithaIndra Reddy held a meeting with regard to MLC elections in Tandur on Wednesday. Both the Ministers appealed the graduates to vote for TRS MLC candidate Surabhi Vani Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister appealed to vote for Vani Devi who he assured would work for the development. He stated that voting for BJP would make no sense as its government at the Centre wasincreasing the fuel prices and taking up no development works.

Adding that the TRS government has been providing 24X7 powersupply, besides free drinking water under Mission Bhagirathascheme, Harish saidthe TRS government also kept its promise of providing potable water to rural women, built irrigation projects, including Kaleshwaram. "Mission Kakatiya helped in revival of village tanks which inturn replenished the ground water sources," he added.

The Education Minister assuredthat Vani Deviwould strive to solve the problems of graduates. She accused the Congress, BJP and Left parties of launching a misinformation campaign against the TRS government. "TRS is offering Rs 10,000 per acre under RythuBandhu, round-the-clock power supply, Rythu Bima of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased farmers, pensions to old, disabled and others," she noted.

Tandur MLA pilot Rohit Reddy and other local leaders attended the meeting.