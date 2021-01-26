Telangana has become a role model for the country : Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governer Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that the Telangana State was attracting the attention of the country and has become a role model that is 'Telangana Model'.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting TTI colour at Public Gardens on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, Tamilisai Soundararajan said that though a newly born state Telangana has achieved great success in several sectors and has been attracting attention of the entire country.

Soundararajan said that strong foundations are being laid for a Bangaru Telangana where there is no huger, no suicides and where there is bountiful of peace and happiness, wealth and prosperity.

The governor listed out various schemes of the government. She also talked about governments announcement of filling up of vacancies. She said that the process of giving promotions was on a fast pace and once the promotions are given the resultant vacancies would be filled immediately.

The Governor said that she was confident that that this yagna of progress and development would be taken forward by the state government.