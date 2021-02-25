X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana HC asks govt. to release COVID-19 bulletin

Telangana HC asks govt. to release COVID-19 bulletin
x

Telangana High Court asks govt. to release COVID-19 bulletin

Highlights

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the government to release COVID-19 bulletin from tomorrow as there is an anticipation of second wave of coronavirus.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the government to release COVID-19 bulletin from tomorrow as there is an anticipation of second wave of coronavirus. The court also asked the government to ensure the people not to gather in the public.

The court also asked the government to conduct widespread publicity for the vaccine registration process.

It also asked the government to hold serum survey in the state soon. Also, the government was asked to disclose the information pertaining to COVID-19 tests in the state. The court also ordered the government to conduct three serum surveys between June and December.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X