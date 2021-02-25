Telangana HC asks govt. to release COVID-19 bulletin

The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the government to release COVID-19 bulletin from tomorrow as there is an anticipation of second wave of coronavirus. The court also asked the government to ensure the people not to gather in the public.

The court also asked the government to conduct widespread publicity for the vaccine registration process.

It also asked the government to hold serum survey in the state soon. Also, the government was asked to disclose the information pertaining to COVID-19 tests in the state. The court also ordered the government to conduct three serum surveys between June and December.