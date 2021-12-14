Telangana HC seeks govt. explanation on employees allocation to new zones



The Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from the state government on the allocation of employees to new districts and zones within four weeks.



The high court which heard the petition of 226 teachers refused to impose stay on employees' allocation to new zones. Meanwhile, the petitioners' counsel said that GO released by the state government were against the centre and court orders and also asked the court to completely stop the process of allocating employees.

However, the court told the petitioner that it cannot halt the process until the government makes a statement. It further directed the government to make a clarification on the objections being raised by the employees within four weeks.