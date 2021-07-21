Telangana: Heavy rain continues in Hyderabad disrupting normal life, low lying areas inundated

Hyderabad city is inundated with heavy rain due to the surface trough. Life in Hyderabad has almost come to a standstill as it has been raining non-stop since Tuesday night. The low-lying areas were inundated and motorists are facing severe problems as heavy rainwater has stopped flowing on roads and junctions. In the suburbs of Hyderabad, the colonies were submerged. As a result, people are having a hard time as the water entered their homes.



The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rains in Telangana today and tomorrow. It said it would rain along with thunder and lightning for three days. Officials said it was raining non-stop due to air composition and surface periodicity.

On the other hand, meteorological officials said that there will be heavy rains in both the Telugu states as there is a possibility of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on the 23rd of this month.



