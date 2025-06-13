Telangana: Heavy Rain lashes parts of Hyderabad

Heavy rain is currently sweeping through Hyderabad and various regions of Greater Hyderabad, leading to significant challenges for residents. Areas including Nampally, Lakdikapool, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Tankbund, Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Road, Abids, Koti, Goshamahal, Charminar, Malakpet, and Chadar Ghat are experiencing severe downpours.

Low-lying areas are becoming increasingly waterlogged as drainages overflow, rendering many streets impassable. Citizens are finding it difficult to leave their homes, hindered by the relentless rain and accompanying thunder and lightning. Reports indicate that several colonies are submerged in rainwater, bringing daily activities in Hyderabad to a standstill.

Traffic congestion has been reported in numerous locations around the city, with strong winds uprooting tree branches and causing power outages in several neighbourhoods, plunging them into darkness. In response to the ongoing deluge, GHMC officials have initiated relief measures.

An orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts, following the heavy rainfall recorded yesterday. Meteorological department officials have warned of potential thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour, alongside a risk of lightning strikes. The government has mobilised GHMC Monsoon Emergency Teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to manage the situation.