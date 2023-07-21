  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday

Telangana Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the State along with Hyderabad for the next two days

Hyderabad: It has been raining continuously since last three days in Telangana. In this order, the Telangana government has announced holidays for educational institutions and offices for two days. However, the Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the State along with Hyderabad for the next two days.

Orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad. Yellow, red and orange alerts have been issued for many districts. In this context, the government has announced a holiday for educational institutions for Saturday as well. With this, all schools and colleges in the State will open on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad