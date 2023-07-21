Live
Telangana Heavy rains: All education institutions to be re-opened on Monday
Highlights
Hyderabad: It has been raining continuously since last three days in Telangana. In this order, the Telangana government has announced holidays for educational institutions and offices for two days. However, the Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the State along with Hyderabad for the next two days.
Orange alert has been issued for Hyderabad. Yellow, red and orange alerts have been issued for many districts. In this context, the government has announced a holiday for educational institutions for Saturday as well. With this, all schools and colleges in the State will open on Monday.
