Telangana helped 1133 students to study abroad: Gangula Kamalakar

As many as 1133 students of backward classes from Telangana have been provided with an overseas scholarship to study abroad, said BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar in the assembly session.

Responding to the question posed by Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, the minister said that between 2017-18 to 2019-20, a total of 1133 students from BC, EBC were benefitted with the scholarship. Around 190 students between 2016-17, 443 between 2017-18, 321 between 2018-19 and 170 between 2019-20.

On all the students, the government spent Rs 184.70 crore i.e, Rs 20 lakh each has been credited in the student's account. "The scheme has helped the poor to pursue higher education in foreign countries and the amount given to the students is not a loan but a grant," Kamalakar said.

Govt. assisted 4,10,768 migrant workers

Responding to questions raised by Kaleru Venkatesh, minister Malla Reddy said that the Telangana government has lent its helping hand to 4,10,768 migrant workers to return home during the lockdown. Of the total, around 3,72,000 workers were sent back to their homes in 151 shramik trains.