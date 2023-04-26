Telangana High Court adjourned hearing on YS Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail to Thursday

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail petition hearing in the YS Vivekananda case has been postponed to Thursday in the Telangana High Court. The High Court said that the hearing will be held at 3.30 pm tomorrow.



It said that the inquiry cannot be conducted on the petitions which are not in the list today. The lawyer on behalf of Avinash Reddy requested that the petition be heard tomorrow, and the court agreed. The High Court said that it will be hear on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the High Court was supposed to take up the hearing on Avinash Reddy's petition on Tuesday, the High Court postponed the hearing to Wednesday as the copy of the order issued by the Supreme Court on Monday has not yet been received. The High Court adjourned the hearing to Thursday, stating that the further hearing would be based on the summary of the order given by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the arguments on the petition filed by the CBI to cancel the bail of A1 accused Erra Gangireddy in the Viveka murder case were completed on Wednesday. The High Court adjourned the verdict to tomorrow.