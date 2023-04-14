Telangana High Court bids farewell to Justice A Venkateswara Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday afternoon held a full court farewell in the first court hall to Justice A Venkateswara Reddy on attaining the age of superannuation. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said it is predetermined that no office is permanent. "Justice Reddy significantly delivered so many judgments; 3,377 judgements in main cases.



CJ Bhuyan lauded the services of Justice Reddy, saying he is a sober person. "He is a hard working person. He had done extraordinary work in the high court, specially, during the Corona pandemic.

Justice Reddy thanked one and all for giving ample support in delivering legal issues. The judge said he would always support judiciary whenever his services are needed. Judges of the high court, Advocate-General BS Prasad, Registrar-General Sujana, registrars of the court, Bar Association members and family members of Justice Reddy attended the farewell.