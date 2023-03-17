Telangana High Court delivers verdict on YS Avinash Reddy's petition, orders to cooperate with CBI inquiry

The Telangana High Court has rejected the interim petitions filed by Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy regarding the investigation of YS Viveka's murder case and ordered to cooperate with the investigation. The court said that it will not interfere in the matter of arrest and said no stay can be given on further investigation.



However, the bench directed the investigating officers to conduct audio and video recording in the investigation of Viveka's murder case. Avinash Reddy ordered that the lawyer should not be allowed in the investigation area but can be visible at the inquiry.

Avinash Reddy asked the court to restrain the CBI from taking coercive action against him and to prevent him from calling for an investigation. Recently, the court ruled against it. CBI is increasing the heat by interrogating YS Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy respectively. The case of YS Viveka's murder, which has been going back and forth all these years, has finally come to an end with Avinash Reddy's family.