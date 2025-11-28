  1. Home
Telangana High Court denies stay on Sarpanch elections

  • Created On:  28 Nov 2025 11:41 AM IST
Telangana High Court
The Telangana High Court has made significant remarks regarding the conduct of Panchayat Elections, affirming that the elections cannot be postponed at this stage.

The Telangana High Court has made significant remarks regarding the conduct of Panchayat Elections, affirming that the elections cannot be postponed at this stage. During a recent hearing, the Advocate for the Election Commission stated that judicial interference should not occur once the election notification has been issued.

In response to queries about potential cancellation of the elections due to the absence of sub-category reservations, the High Court questioned the petitioner's stance. The court reiterated its previous position regarding the recent 42 percent reservation government order (G.O.), emphasising that elections should proceed as previously established.

The hearing addressed the implications of the reservation G.O.-46 pertaining to the upcoming Panchayat Elections, underscoring the urgency of the electoral process amidst ongoing discussions on reservation policies.

