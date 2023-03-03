Telangana High Court directs CS to file report; issues notices to respond within six weeks

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court's division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Thursday directed the State Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (education) to file within six weeks a comprehensive report on the steps taken to improve conditions in all government educational institutions.



The bench issued notices to the Commissioner of Intermediate Education, the principal, Government Junior College, Saroornagar, directing them to respond to the notices within six weeks, duly furnishing reasons for providing a single toilet, that too defunct, in the college where more than 700 girl students are studying.

The bench also impleaded the member-secretary of the State Legal Service Authority as respondent to the PIL.While issuing notices, the bench directed the officials cited to inform the steps taken to improve facilities / conditions in all government educational institutions not only confining to the college.

The bench was adjudicating the taken Up PIL based on the letter addressed by .NallapuManideep, a law student to the Chief Justice of the High Court, annexing the newspaper item dated December 31, 2022, "In Hyderabad, protest erupts as govt junior college has 1 defunct toilet for 700 girls".

The item threw light on pathetic and deplorable conditions prevailing in the college. Due to the lack of minimum basic facilities, like potable water, water in toilets and infrastructure the students faced problems in attending to calls of nature during college hours.

Adding to their woes, the students stopped attending college during their menstrual period as there were no water facilities, thereby depriving them of education. As the students were deprived of minimum basic facilities 300 boycotted classes protesting the inaction of officials in providing basic infrastructure in the college. Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 25.

Court issues notices to govt on encroachment of temple lands

The division bench on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Endowments), Commissioner of Endowments, district collectors of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, JogulambaGadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet , directing them to respond to the notices by June 13, duly furnishing reasons for encroachment of temple lands worth crores by real estate businessmen.

The bench was adjudicating the taken up PIL by converting the letter addressed by C. Anil Kumar, a senior citizen of Jadcharla (Mahbubnagar) to the CJ annexing a newspaper item dated January 12, 2023 in a vernacular daily of Mahbubnagar, informing temple lands (102.05 acres) worth crores belonging to Venkateswara Swamy temple, Jadcharla and another stretch of 63.03 acres have been encroached.

The petitioner informed the court that the real estate businessmen, with support of local politicians and connivance of the Revenue officials, were converting the temple lands into layouts, plots and selling them and making huge money. Not only these,but government lands in Anjaneya Swamy temple of ChinnaRajamure area of Devarakadra mandal (44 acres) have been encroached. The case was adjourned to June 13.

Contempt plea against DGP, Hyd CP & 28 IPS officers dismissed

The division bench dismissed the contempt case against the State DGP, CPs and SPs of Telangana for allegedly not implementing the SC order on prohibiting use of black films /screens on safety glasses and windshields of vehicles. The court was dealing with the case filed by T Dhangopal Rao (51), a public interest judicial activist and law student against DGP Anjani Kumar, all CPs and SPs for wilfully violating the SC directions in Avishek Goenka Vs Union of India prohibiting the use of black screens on safety glasses, windshields of vehicles.

The petitioner stated that offices of the respondent officials have not furnished information with regard to implementation of the SC order so far in response to his application dated February 6.

The HC upheld the decision of the registry, denying allotment of number for the CC, saying it is not maintainable for contempt case (CC).