Telangana High Court directs Osmania University V-C to consider students 'plea

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard the writ petition filed by Osmania University students seeking a direction to the Vice-Chancellor to accord permission for MP Rahul Gandhi's Interaction with students on May 7. None appeared for the government nor the university. The judge directed the V-C to consider the application of the petitioner and disposed of the petition.



K Manavatha Roy, a PhD scholar, Department of Telugu, and three other students from Osmania University, all members of NSUI (National Students' Union of India) filed the petition in the court seeking a direction to the V-C to accord permission to conduct a face-to-face interaction meeting with the students and unemployed at Tagore Auditorium, OU, on May 7.

The petitioners contended that they have approached the V-C on April 22 requesting to accord permission to hold the face-to-face interaction, but he had neither granted permission nor responded to their request.

Hence, the petitioners approached the court with the plea to direct the VC to accord permission. The V-C has not accorded permission owing to pressure of the ruling party, they contended.

The petitioners stated that the face to face interaction of Gandhi and the president of the NSUI will be purely to motivate students in all aspects; this programme with students and unemployed youth has no political motive. They assured the court that there will be no law and order issues.

On May 5 the counsel for the petitioners will make a mention before the vacation court.