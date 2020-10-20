Telangana High Court directs TTD to maintain status quo order in Khammam

Hyderabad: The High Court on Tuesday ordered TDD Kalyan Mandapam in Khammam to maintain status quo.



The Court gave the interim order while hearing the two pleas seeking to protect the TTD Kalyana Mandapam in Khammam town and direct the State government to take steps to protect the valuable property of TTD.

Government pleader for Revenue Department Bhaskar Reddy informed the HC bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy that the dispute arose between three guntas where the construction of the vegetable market is running and have filed a detailed report also. Moreover, for another plea filed by TTD seeks three weeks time to file the counter affidavit.

Counsel for TTD Rajeshwar Reddy argued that several devotees are protesting the issue in various manners, we have to protect the feelings of the devotees.

Chief Justice RS Chauhan pointed out that every devotee carries Lord Venkateshwara in his heart. Lord Venkateshwara does not require any temple. According to Vedantic philosophy, there is no concept of a temple. Lord Indra and Lord Agni never had temples under Rigveda.

They were worshipped as its nature deity. So Lord Venkateshwara is a nature deity. God never requires any residence, CJ Chauhan opined. Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy pointed out that there is ample delay by TTD to challenge the impugned proceedings. The vegetable market has also been inaugurated. Street vendors started doing business. At this moment there cannot be any interim suspension, at the most, the Court can pass the status quo order, Justice Vijaysen added.

TTD informed the Court that the said land has been in possession of TTD for 40 years and without giving any notice to TTD the said land has been occupied by the State government, which is illegal.

Chief Justice RS Chauhan stated that it is the TTD who is maintaining silence over everything, it is only after the High Court woke you up, when it's your property you have to file a petition.

When a plea comes before us from a devotee, we ask what is the devotee doing before us, where is TTD.

The CJ bench directed the parties to maintain the status quo order.