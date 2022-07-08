Telangana High Court dismisses Raghurama Krishnam Raju's petition in Gachibowli case

The Telangana High Court dismissed the quash petition of Narsapuram MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The Gachibowli police registered a case against him based on a complaint by AP Intelligence constable. Raghurama's son Bharat, PA Shastri, CRPF ASA and constable have been included as accused in the case.

It is known that the constable was at Boulder Hills as part of his duty, four men came and picked him up in a car and took him to Raghurama's house and tortured him.

In this context, the court dismissed the quash petition filed by MP Raghurama and his son Bharat seeking to dismiss the case registered against them at Gachibowli Police Station.