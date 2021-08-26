  • Menu
Telangana High Court expresses anguish on govt. for not submitting high level committee report on GO 111

The Telangana High Court has expressed deep displeasure over the attitude of the Telangana government in relation to GO. 111. The High Court questioned why the high-level committee report had not been submitted in the last four years after the inquiry.

During the hearing on Thursday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice V Vijayasena Reddy questioned the secret agenda behind the delay in the actual report.

However, Ramachandra Rao, Additional AG of the government, explained that the delay was due to corona and other reasons.

Unsatisfied with this, the court directed the High Level Committee to submit its report by September 13 and clarified that the committee would be dissolved by that day if the report was not submitted. It also directed the committee to comment on the EPTRI report.

The High Court directed the committee to put the report on its website and adjourned the case till October 4.

