Telangana High Court issues notices to Chief Minister and officials over land allotments

The High Court has issued notices to Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao. Notices have been issued to the officials and the collector along with the CM KCR on the land issue.



According to the details, land allotments were made for TRS offices in several districts of Telangana. As part of this, 4,935 yards were allocated in the Banjara Hills for the Hyderabad office. However, Maheshwar Raj, a retired employee, was brought to the notice of the High Court as the most valuable land was alloted for just Rs. 100 per yard. A petition has been filed to this effect.

In this context, the High Court on Thursday held a hearing on the petition. Following the hearing, the High Court issued notices to CM KCR, party general secretary Srinivas Reddy and CS, CCLA, Hyderabad district collector. The court directed that the counters be filed within four weeks on these notices.